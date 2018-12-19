Nissan's Saikawa did not meet one-on-one with Renault's Bollore: source

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) CEO Hiroto Saikawa did not meet one-on-one with Thierry Bollore, the deputy CEO of Renault SA (RENA.PA), during a meeting in Amsterdam, a source familiar with the matter said.

Saikawa has already returned to Japan, a source familiar with the matter said.

The two companies held talks as the automakers grapple over the future of their alliance in the wake of the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the architect of the partnership, in Japan over financial misconduct allegations.