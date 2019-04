Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 3, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Court on Friday said it had approved a request by prosecutors to detain ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn for 10 days, a move the executive’s lawyer said he would appeal.

The court said it had approved a detention up until April 14. Ghosn’s lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters the defense team would file an appeal on Friday.