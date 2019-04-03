Tokyo prosecutors arrest former Nissan chief Ghosn for fourth time: NHK

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors arrested ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time on Thursday, broadcaster NHK said, after reports authorities were building a new case against him over payments made to a dealer in Oman.

The re-arrest, which NHK described as a highly unusual move, marks the latest dramatic twist in the once-feted executive’s fall from grace, and comes after a swell of fresh allegations about improper payments made by Nissan under his watch.

Prosecutors arrested Ghosn for suspicion of aggravated breach of trust, NHK said, after visiting his residence in Tokyo early on Thursday and asking him to submit to questioning. A silver van believed to be carrying Ghosn later left the residence, NHK said.

Footage of the vehicle leaving the residence showed that its windows were covered by curtains, making it impossible to see who was riding inside.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Tokyo prosecutors’ office or Ghosn’s lawyers’ office for comment outside of regular working hours.

Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo in November and faces charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust over allegedly failing to report around $82 million in salary and temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books during the financial crisis.

Released on $9 million bail last month, he has denied the charges, calling them “meritless” and saying he was the victim of a boardroom coup.