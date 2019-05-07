Nissan's premium brand Infiniti names new global chief

FILE PHOTO - The company logo is seen at the Nissan Motors' Iwaki Plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s premium division Infiniti is expected to announce a new acting global chief for the brand after its current head, Christian Meunier, resigned, the company said.

Nissan’s chief quality officer Christian Vandenhende will oversee Infiniti’s global operations effective immediately, until a new brand chief is named, Infiniti said in the statement.

Meunier was named global chief in early January after its previous boss Roland Krueger also left the Hong Kong-based brand.

In Infiniti spokesman said Meunier’s resignation was not related to Nissan’s internal investigation into its former leader Carlos Ghosn, adding that it was a personal decision.