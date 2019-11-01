Nissan appoints new CFO, says some senior managers to leave in latest shake-up

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan Motor Co. is seen at its show room behind a traffic sign in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Friday appointed American Stephen Ma as its next chief financial officer, and said that some veteran executives including Hitoshi Kawaguchi were stepping down, marking the latest shake-up at the automaker.

The announcement comes weeks after Nissan named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive. The Japanese company has been battered by plunging profits, management and tensions with top shareholder Renault (RENA.PA).