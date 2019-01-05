Japan
January 5, 2019 / 1:34 AM / in 34 minutes

Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence

1 Min Read

Jose Munoz, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor Limited, responds to a question on the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance venture capital fund during roundtable with journalists at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Saturday its chief performance officer, Jose Munoz, was taking a leave of absence.

“Jose Munoz has taken a leave of absence to allow him to assist the company by concentrating on special tasks arising from recent events,” the company said in a statement.

Munoz, who also leads Nissan’s China operations, previously led company’s growth strategy in the United States.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
