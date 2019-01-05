Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence

(Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Saturday its chief performance officer, Jose Munoz, was taking a leave of absence.
“Jose Munoz has taken a leave of absence to allow him to assist the company by concentrating on special tasks arising from recent events,” the company said in a statement.
Munoz, who also leads Nissan’s China operations, previously led company’s growth strategy in the United States.
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Sandra Maler