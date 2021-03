FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is displayed during a press preview for the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd canceled all production at its assembly plants at Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi, for April 1 and 5, the Japanese automobile manufacturer said on Friday.

Production at its Aguascalientes Plant 1 in Mexico is also canceled on the same days, Nissan said.

The company said production is expected to resume at its Smyrna and Canton facilities on April 6.