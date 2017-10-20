Nissan still looking into how long misconduct went on: minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s internal investigation into inappropriate vehicle inspections is ongoing and it is still unclear how long the misconduct had been going on, Japan’s transport minister said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen at a car dealership in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 30, 2017. Picture taken May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

Keiichi Ishii, the minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, made the remark at a regular news conference in response to a media report that inappropriate inspections at Nissan dated back at least 20 years.

The ministry said at the end of September it was giving Nissan about a month to report measures to prevent a recurrence of the issue.