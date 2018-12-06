Nissan finds more improper testing, considers recall: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor Co's global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) has found more cases of improper testing of vehicles in Japan and is considering recalling affected cars, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Nissan has already revealed a few cases of improper inspections over the past year. In July, it said that sample testing for emissions and fuel economy in final inspections at most of its factories in Japan did not meet domestic standards.

A Nissan spokesman declined to comment.