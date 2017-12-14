FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan recalls 320,000 vehicles in Japan, eight fires reported
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
December 14, 2017 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan recalls 320,000 vehicles in Japan, eight fires reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Thursday it was recalling nearly 320,000 vehicles in Japan to fix defective coating in an electronic power unit that could cause a short circuit and fire in the worst-case scenario.

The logo of Nissan Motor Co is pictured at a showroom at the carmaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The recall covers six models including the Serena minivan as well as minivans and vans manufactured for Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) produced between February 2010 and September 2014.

    There were eight reports of fires from the defect, a filing with the transport ministry showed.

    The recall does not affect vehicles sold outside Japan, a Nissan spokesman said.

    Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Minami Funakoshi

