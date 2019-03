FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg, France, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

(Reuters) - France’s Renault SA intends to restart merger talks with Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd within 12 months, after which it will set sight on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Renault and Fiat did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments. Nissan said it did not comment on rumors.