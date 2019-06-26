Macron says France to be vigilant over Carlos Ghosn's rights

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2019. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday France would remain vigilant that Carlos Ghosn’s presumption of innocence and the former Renault-Nissan leaders’ rights to defend himself in a Japanese lawcase are respected.

“It’s not up to the French president to interfere publicly in a judicial case,” Macron said. “Japanese justice is independent.”

“We will be vigilant, just like with all our citizens across the world who have to answer to the law, through consular activity, so that the defendant’s rights and presumption of innocence are respected in that case.”