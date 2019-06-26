France's Macron hopes Renault and Nissan will strengthen their alliance

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted Renault and Japan’s Nissan Motor to strengthen their alliance, with an eye on the fields of electric vehicles and automated driving.

“I hope the partnership between Nissan and Renault will continue and that both companies will promote further integration,” Macron told Japanese public broadcaster NHK in an interview published online.

Macron was in Japan for the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka.