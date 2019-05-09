Mitsubishi Motors CEO says not discussed integration with Nissan, Renault

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko said on Thursday his company had not discussed a possible management integration with Nissan Motor and Renault.
Speaking to reporters at an earnings briefing, Masuko also said he was not aware of such talks between Nissan and Renault.
A source told Reuters in late April that France’s Renault would propose a plan to create a joint holding company that would give it and Japanese partner Nissan equal footing.
