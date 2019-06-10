Nissan sees conflict of interest if Renault director joins reform teams: source

FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co believes that attempts by Renault SA to place one of its directors on Nissan’s planned governance reform committees may lead to a conflict of interest, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.

Renault, which owns 43.4% of Nissan, informed its Japanese affiliate in a letter signed by Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard that it planned to abstain in a shareholder vote on the plans, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Renault has signaled it will block reforms launched by Nissan in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal unless it is granted representation on new board committees, a source close to the French car maker has told Reuters.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment on the issue.