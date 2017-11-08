Nissan second-quarter operating profit drops 21.6 percent, misses estimates

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Wednesday reported a 21.6 percent drop in operating profit for the second quarter due to weakness in its North American business.

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa bows at the start of a news conference at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Its operating profit came in at 128.5 billion yen ($1.13 billion) for the July-September period, down from 163.9 billion yen a year ago and below forecasts for 171.5 billion yen from eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan lowered its forecast for operating profit to 645.0 billion yen for the year to March 2018, from a previous forecast for 685.0 billion yen, to reflect the impact of improper final inspection procedures it had been following for vehicles produced in Japan for the domestic market.