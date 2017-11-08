FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan second-quarter operating profit drops 21.6 percent, misses estimates
November 8, 2017 / 4:28 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Nissan second-quarter operating profit drops 21.6 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Wednesday reported a 21.6 percent drop in operating profit for the second quarter due to weakness in its North American business.

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa bows at the start of a news conference at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Its operating profit came in at 128.5 billion yen ($1.13 billion) for the July-September period, down from 163.9 billion yen a year ago and below forecasts for 171.5 billion yen from eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan lowered its forecast for operating profit to 645.0 billion yen for the year to March 2018, from a previous forecast for 685.0 billion yen, to reflect the impact of improper final inspection procedures it had been following for vehicles produced in Japan for the domestic market.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
