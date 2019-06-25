Nissan CEO apologizes to shareholders over misconduct issue

FILE PHOTO: Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference at its global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on Tuesday apologized to shareholders for the fallout of a scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, which has rocked the automaker and clouded the outlook of its partnership with Renault SA.

“We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by the financial misconduct,” he told a shareholders meeting, before he and the automaker’s board members bowed deeply in unison.

Shareholders at Japan’s second-biggest automaker were due to vote on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest last year of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations - which he denies - revealed auditing weaknesses at the company.