Nissan to cut North American production by up to 20 percent: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) is slashing production by as much as 20 percent in North America to cope with a decline in automobile sales, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Cuts are already in progress at two assembly plants in the United States and three in Mexico. Lines will slow to the point where output will drop roughly 10 percent to 20 percent on the year by summer, the Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/2kA8cYl)

Nissan’s employees will not be let go, and production lines will not be completely halted, with the cutbacks expected to wrap up by autumn, the business daily reported.