Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Autos

China's electric scooter maker Niu launches kick-scooter models

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a Niu electric scooter through a puddle in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s electric scooter maker Niu Technologies said on Wednesday it would roll out its first kick-scooter model in the United States and Europe and four electric bike models as it expands its product line-up.

Niu, which makes scooters and motorcycles powered by lithium-ion batteries, sold 600,892 two-wheelers globally last year, up nearly 43% from 2019 sales.

Niu currently makes its products in China’s eastern city of Changzhou. It is also doubling its manufacturing capacity there and will have annual manufacturing capacity of 2 million scooters.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up