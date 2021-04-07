China's electric scooter maker Niu launches kick-scooter models

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a Niu electric scooter through a puddle in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s electric scooter maker Niu Technologies said on Wednesday it would roll out its first kick-scooter model in the United States and Europe and four electric bike models as it expands its product line-up.

Niu, which makes scooters and motorcycles powered by lithium-ion batteries, sold 600,892 two-wheelers globally last year, up nearly 43% from 2019 sales.

Niu currently makes its products in China’s eastern city of Changzhou. It is also doubling its manufacturing capacity there and will have annual manufacturing capacity of 2 million scooters.