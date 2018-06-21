FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in 2 hours

Lukoil, Eni discussing possible swap of Mexico licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s second biggest oil producer, is considering swapping licenses with Italy’s Eni in Mexico, First Deputy Chief Executive Ravil Maganov said on Thursday.

In March, Eni and Lukoil won offshore exploration and production licenses in the Cuenca Salina basin in Mexico.

Eni is set to hold 75 percent in the joint venture which will operate the license while Lukoil will hold remaining 25 percent.

Lukoil also owns a 50 percent stake in the Amatitlan Block Project, where Petrolera de Amatitlán SAPI de CV acts as project operator.

In 2017, Lukoil also won a tender for Block 12, located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

