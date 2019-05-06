Japan PM Abe: Agree with Trump that North Korea must denuclearize

North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed completely on the need for North Korea to promptly denuclearize.

“Regarding our response to North Korea going forward, I completely agreed with President Trump in all respects,” Abe told reporters after a phone call with the U.S. leader. “Going forward, the United States and Japan will respond together, completely agreeing with a singular understanding on responding together.”

North Korea fired several “unidentified short-range projectiles” into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, prompting the South to urge its communist neighbour to “stop acts that escalate military tension on the Korean peninsula”.