Britain disappointed after Trump cancels North Korea summit: UK PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is disappointed at the cancellation of the planned meeting next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We are disappointed that the meeting will no longer go ahead as planned. We need to see an agreement that can bring about the completely verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and we will continue to work with our partners to this end,” the spokeswoman told reporters.