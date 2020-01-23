Slovenia's bank NLB plans subordinated Tier 2 issue

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank NLB (NLBR.LJ) plans to issue Tier 2 subordinated notes which will be included in the bank’s additional capital, NLB said in a statement on Thursday.
It said the issue depends upon market conditions, adding the notes would mature in 10 years and be callable after 5 years. The bank, which gave no further details on the notes, has mandated USB Investment Bank to organise the issue.
Last month NLB said it will repay another subordinated Tier 2 issue in the value of 45 million euros ($49.9 million) early after failing to receive the European Central Bank’s approval to count the issue as additional capital.
