ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals linked to NMC Health

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD has filed a criminal complaint against individuals linked to hospital operator NMC Health (NMC.L), the lender said.

FILE PHOTO: General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Administrators of troubled NMC Health said on Tuesday they had replaced the company’s board and asked ADCB, its main lender, to lead a steering group to discuss cutting its debt pile.

“ADCB confirms that it has initiated criminal legal proceedings with the Attorney General in Abu Dhabi against a number of individuals in relation to NMC Health Group.” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank did not name the individuals, but said in a statement that the action was consistent with the objective of protecting its interests.

NMC recently raised its debt position to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates.

Its shares have shed more than half their value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements.

ADCB, which has $981 million in exposure to NMC Health, is among the major UAE lenders who have lent to the company.

“ADCB continues to work closely with other creditors and the joint administrators to ensure continuity of NMC Health’s operations and a rapid recovery of the business,” the bank said.

A High Court in London last week placed NMC Health into administration following an application for it to do so from ADCB after NMC failed to reach a deal with its creditors.

NMC Health was founded in the mid-1970s by BR Shetty who built it into the largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates.

In February, he resigned as the non-executive chairman and board member after weeks of turmoil in the wake of questions raised by Muddy Waters.

A spokesman for Shetty had no immediate comment.