FILE PHOTO: General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

(Reuters) - NMC Health (NMC.L) said on Monday its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as the Emirati healthcare group’s joint non-executive chairman and H.J. Mark Tompkins will now continue as the sole chairman.