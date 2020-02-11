GKSD Investment confirms it is mulling offer for NMC Health

FILE PHOTO: An NMC Specialty Hospital, part of the NMC Healthcare group which listed in the London Stock Exchange, is seen in the Al Nahda area of Dubai April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/File Photo

(Reuters) - GKSD Investment Holding on Tuesday confirmed it was in the preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC Health (NMC.L), a day after the healthcare group revealed two approaches from private equity groups.

GKSD, backed by sponsors of Italy’s Gruppo San Donato, is being advised by GK Investment, the company said.

NMC on Monday disclosed approaches from KKR (KKR.N) and GK Investment, lifting its shares, which dropped dramatically since Muddy Waters last year queried its financial statements.