February 10, 2020 / 7:36 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review

(Reuters) - NMC Health (NMC.L) said on Monday it has received preliminary approaches from U.S.-based KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and GK Investment Holding Group, weeks after the healthcare group came under a short-selling attack from Muddy Waters.

Separately, the UAE-based company said its co-chairman B. R. Shetty and his advisers are reviewing interests held by him and two other major shareholders for historical inaccuracy.

Meanwhile, Finablr (FINF.L) said in a statement a committee of independent directors are reviewing the alleged arrangements between Shetty and the shareholders in the payments firm, which is also co-chaired by the Indian billionaire.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

