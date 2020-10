German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement after a video conference with mayors of German cities on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated the World Food Programme on winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, saying it was a uniquely deserving laureate.

“If any organisation deserves it then it is this one,” she told reporters. “The people there do extraordinary work helping others so I am very glad about the award.”