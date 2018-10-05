Nobel Peace Prize-winner Denis Mukwege dedicates award to women affected by sexual violence

Bukavu, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (Reuters) - Congolese Nobel Peace Prize-winner Denis Mukwege on Friday dedicated his award to all women affected by rape and sexual violence.

FILE PHOTO: Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege attends an award ceremony to receive his 2014 Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“This violence committed on their bodies happens not only in our country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, but also in many other countries,” said Mukwege during a news conference at his Panzi Hospital, in the eastern city of Bukavu.