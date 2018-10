OSLO (Reuters) - Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege said on Friday he was in surgery when he heard the news he had been named a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

FILE PHOTO: Nobel-prize nominated Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege speaks at a news conference at the EU Parliament in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“I can see in the faces of many women how they are happy to be recognized,” Mukwege told the Nobel Foundation in a recorded interview posted on the foundation’s Twitter account, referring to the patients at his Panzi hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo.