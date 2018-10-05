Yazidi activist Nadia Murad on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO (Reuters) - Following is the statement by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad on receiving the award.

FILE PHOTO: Nadia Murad Basee, a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, speaks to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

This morning the Nobel Committee informed me that I was selected as a co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

I am incredibly honored and humbled by their support and I share this award with all Yazidis with all the Iraqis, Kurds and all the minorities and all survivors of sexual violence around the world.

As a survivor, I am grateful for this opportunity to draw international attention to the plight of the Yazidi people who have suffered unimaginable crimes since the genocide by Daesh, which began in 2014.

Many Yazidis will look upon this prize and think of family members who have been lost, are still unaccounted for, or remain in captivity.

Like many minority groups, the Yazidis have carried the weight of historical persecution.

Women and girls have suffered greatly as they have been, and continue to be, the victims of sexual violence.

For myself, I think of my mother, who was murdered by Daesh. I think of the children with whom I grew up, and what we must do to protect them.

Persecution of minorities must end. Sexual violence against women must never be tolerated.

We must remain committed to rebuilding communities ravaged by genocide.

We must remain steadfast in helping refugees return home, or be given safe harbor elsewhere.

We must work together with determination – so that genocidal campaigns will not only fail, but lead to accountability for the perpetrators.

Survivors deserve justice. And a safe and secure pathway home.

We must not only imagine a better future for women, children and persecuted minorities, we must work consistently to make it happen - prioritizing humanity, not war.

Congratulations to my co-recipient, Dr. Mukwege, a man I admire greatly and thank you to the Nobel Committee for this honor.