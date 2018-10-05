FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 5, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Murad says honored, humbled by award

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Yazidi rights activist Nadia Murad said on Friday she was honored and humbled to be named a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

FILE PHOTO: Nadia Murad Basee Taha adresses the European Parliament during an award ceremony for the 2016 Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

“I share this award with all Yazidis, with all the Iraqis, Kurds and all the minorities and all survivors of sexual violence around the world,” she said in a statement to Reuters.

Murad and Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, won the prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik

