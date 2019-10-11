Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' over Nobel Peace Prize: PM Abiy's office

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the High Level Consultation Meetings of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

OSLO/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia is “proud as a nation” for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize award, his office said in a statement on Friday.

“This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia – the new horizon of hope – a prosperous nation for all,” Abiy’s office wrote.

Abiy won the award for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea and in the wider region.