October 2, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Ashkin, Mourou, Strickland win 2018 Nobel Physics Prize

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

“The inventions being honored this year have revolutionized laser physics,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize.

“Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications,” it said in a statement.

