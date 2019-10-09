Nobel prize winner laments lack of money for young physicists

Swiss scientist Michel Mayor, one of the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics, speaks during a lecture in Torrejon de Ardoz, near Madrid, Spain October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

TORREJON DE ARDOZ, Spain (Reuters) - Swiss scientist Michel Mayor, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics, said on Wednesday he was concerned about how hard is it for young physicists to make a living from their science work.

“For young people doing science it is always a problem to find a permanent position, and some of them are extremely good,” Mayor said in an interview with Reuters Television at an event near Madrid.

While there is financial support for some top researchers, such as himself, many young scientists do not have enough resources to develop their own careers, he said.

“In some sense there is enough money, and in another (...) it is a very competitive domain,” he said.

Mayor was speaking the day after jointly winning the Nobel Prize for physics with Swiss colleague Didier Queloz and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles for their work in astronomy.