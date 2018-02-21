FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
February 21, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Noble Corp's loss smaller than expected on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Noble Corp Plc (NE.N) on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by a near 14 percent fall in costs in its contract drilling services business.

Net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $24.68 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.3 billion a year earlier, when it recorded impairment charges of $1.44 billion.

    On a per-share basis, the loss was 10 cents in the latest quarter, compared with $5.36 last year.

    Excluding items, the company lost 29 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected a loss of 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Revenue fell 19.6 percent to $329.59 million.

    Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.