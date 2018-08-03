Noble Energy gives in to Permian challenges; weak forecast weighs on shares

(Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) said on Friday it would shift some investments outside of the Permian Basin to cushion a hit from transportation woes and expected full-year sales volume to be near lower end of its forecast, sending shares down 9 percent.

The Houston-based oil and gas producer also raised its capital expenditure budget slightly, blaming higher costs of drilling.

Crude production in the United States has been rising steadily, hitting a record 11 million barrels per day (bpd) in July. Massive amounts of drilling, mostly in the Permian Basin, has led to a rise in costs as well as labor shortage in the region.

“Given industry constraints in the Permian, we plan to reallocate some near-term investment to our other U.S. onshore basins,” Chief Executive Officer David Stover said.

The company expects full-year total sales volume to be near the lower end of its forecast of 350,000-360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). It now expects to spend about $3 billion, up from its earlier view of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion.

“The company’s decision to move rigs from the Permian makes sense in isolation, but the impact of the lower production, higher spending outlooks, soft second-quarter results will likely be viewed as bearish,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Scott Hanold said.

Apart from the Permian Basin, which is at the center of the shale revolution in the United States, Noble also operates in the Eagle Ford and DJ basins.

Smaller rival Halcon Resources Corp (HK.N) removed a Permian drilling rig in July citing lower near-term realized oil prices in the Midland market.

Noble’s total sales volumes in the reported quarter fell 15.2 percent to 346,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)

Excluding one-time items, Noble posted a profit of 17 cents per share, while analysts had, on average, expected 22 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Houston-based company’s total revenue rose to $1.23 billion from $1.06 billion.

Shares of the company were trading down 9 percent at $32.72 in premarket trade.