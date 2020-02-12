Noble Energy hit by $1.16 billion impairment charge amid lower gas prices

(Reuters) - Noble Energy (NBL.O) on Wednesday reported a $1.16 billion charge related to its Eagle Ford asset, becoming the latest producer to write down the value of its natural gas assets as prices plunge amid record U.S. output and a global glut.

Several large gas producers, including EQT Corp (EQT.N) and CNX Resources (CNX.N), have reduced the value of their production assets in the last few weeks, with analysts and investors forecasting further spending cuts and write-downs by shale producers.

Noble also cut its 2020 planned capital expenditure by $560 million compared with a year ago, to between $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, joining peers in curbing spending amid rising investor pressure for increased returns.

On an adjusted basis, Noble posted a loss of 5 cents per share, smaller than analysts’ average expectation of a loss of 8 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year.

The Houston-based company’s total sales volumes rose to 373,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 350,000 boepd last year.