Noble Energy posts quarterly profit on higher crude prices

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company benefited from higher crude prices.

The company said net income attributable was $227 million, or 47 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $136 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Houston-based Noble Energy’s total revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $960 million.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

