Noble Energy posts slight profit miss, sees lower 2019 capex

(Reuters) - Noble Energy posted quarterly profit on Tuesday that fell short of analysts’ estimates, and forecast lower capital expenditure for 2019 citing a drop in oil prices.

An unexpected drop in global crude oil prices and tight pipeline capacity in U.S. shale basins have prompted many energy firms to cut their capital spending targets for the year.

Noble Energy expects to spend in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion this year, 17 percent lower at the midpoint compared to 2018. But, the company expects its sales volumes to rise by about 5 percent.

The company took a $1.3 billion charge related to its Texas assets in the fourth-quarter.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $824 million, or $1.72 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $494 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 12 cents per share, missing analysts’ estimate of 13 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales volumes fell to 350,000 barrels per day from 380,000 bpd. Analysts, on average, had expected about 344,000 bpd, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.