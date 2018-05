(Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a gain of about $795 million from asset sales.

The net income attributable to Noble jumped to $554 million, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $36 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s total revenue rose to $1.29 billion from $1.04 billion.