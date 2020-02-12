Noble Energy takes over $1 billion charge amid lower gas prices

(Reuters) - Noble Energy (NBL.O) said on Wednesday it took a $1.16 billion charge related to its assets in the Eagle Ford basin, becoming the latest producer to write down the value of its natural gas holdings as prices plunge amid record U.S. output and a global glut.

Several large gas producers such as EQT Corp (EQT.N) and CNX Resources (CNX.N) have reduced the value of their production assets in the last few weeks, with analysts and investors forecasting further spending cuts and write-downs by shale producers.

The charge led Noble to post a bigger quarterly loss, though its adjusted loss of 5 cents per share was smaller than expected, thanks to higher sales volume. Analysts on average expected a loss of 8 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Noble also cut its spending plans for 2020 to between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion, $400 million less than its earlier estimate, joining peers in curbing spending as investors demand higher returns.

The Houston-based company said it expects sales volumes between 385,000 and 405,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2020. The midpoint of the range was about 10% higher than 2019, boosted by Noble’s partially owned Leviathan project in Israel, which went online at the end of 2019.

Leviathan, one of the world’s biggest offshore gas discoveries of the last decade, began exporting in January and is already supplying Israel, Egypt and Jordan with natural gas.

Noble, which operates in the DJ basin in Colarado, Permian’s Delaware basin and Texas’ Eagle Ford in the United States, said its realized prices rose 5.5% to $55.90 per barrel of crude and condensate from its onshore operations in the United States, its largest.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year.

Total sales volumes rose 6.6% to 373,000 boepd in the quarter.