March 16, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

Noble Group says won't make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Troubled commodity trader Noble Group said on Friday it had not, and would not, make payments in relation to debt notes due in 2018 and 2022.

The company logo of Noble Group is seen at its headquarters in Hong Kong March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Noble has a $379 million bond that matures in 2018 and a $750 million bond due in 2022.

The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has finalised a restructuring agreement with a group of senior creditors holding 46 percent of its debt, and is in talks with others, as it races to launch a deal crucial to its survival.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
