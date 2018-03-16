Noble Group says won't make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022

(Reuters) - Troubled commodity trader Noble Group said on Friday it had not, and would not, make payments in relation to debt notes due in 2018 and 2022.
Noble has a $379 million bond that matures in 2018 and a $750 million bond due in 2022.
The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has finalised a restructuring agreement with a group of senior creditors holding 46 percent of its debt, and is in talks with others, as it races to launch a deal crucial to its survival.
Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter