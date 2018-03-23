Indonesian coal firm Atlas Resources sues Noble Group for $260 million

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Atlas Resources has filed a $260 million lawsuit against Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group and its chief executive, accusing them of giving false information, the coal company said this week.

FILE PHOTO: A Noble Group sign is pictured at a meet-the-investors event in Singapore August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The lawsuit comes in the same week that Goldilocks Investment Co, a leading shareholder of Noble, filed a lawsuit in Singapore against the commodity trader and some of its former and current senior executives, alleging they inflated Noble’s assets. Noble said it plans to resist any and all allegations or claims made against it.

Atlas Resources said in its stock exchange filing that it filed a suit against Noble’s chief executive William James Randall, Noble Group, and Noble Resources International in the Central Jakarta court on Monday for unlawful acts related to sales of three of Atlas Resources’ subsidiaries.

“The defendants have given a series of facts that they clearly knew as false information to the firm (Atlas Resources) that has caused material and immaterial losses,” it said.

Atlas Resources could not be reached by phone and email on Friday.

Noble said in a statement to the Singapore exchange on Friday that it was aware of the suit but had received no official notice.

“As at the time of this announcement, the company has not been served with any writ relating to such a claim and the company is not aware of the grounds for the claim or any further details relating to the same. Nonetheless, the Company intends to vigorously defend any claim if served,” Noble said.

Indonesian coal is the biggest remaining commodity that Noble trades.

Atlas Resources is an Indonesian coal company operating on the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua. It had total sales of just below 300,000 tonnes in 2016, its website says. Its total assets as of September 2017 were worth $336 million.