FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 3, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Noble Group files lawsuit against Gloucester Coal, Yancoal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Commodities trader Noble Group said one of its units had filed a claim in an Australian court against miners Yancoal Australia and Gloucester Coal alleging breaches on a marketing services contract entered in 2011.

Noble would seek damages of at least $127 million, it said in a statement on Friday.

The claim has been filed in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by Noble Resources International Pte Limited, a subsidiary of the Nobel Group.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.