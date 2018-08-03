Noble Group files lawsuit against Gloucester Coal, Yancoal

(Reuters) - Commodities trader Noble Group said one of its units had filed a claim in an Australian court against miners Yancoal Australia and Gloucester Coal alleging breaches on a marketing services contract entered in 2011.

Noble would seek damages of at least $127 million, it said in a statement on Friday.

The claim has been filed in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by Noble Resources International Pte Limited, a subsidiary of the Nobel Group.