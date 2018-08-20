Noble Group founder declines executive director role in restructured firm

(Reuters) - Embattled commodity trader Noble Group on Monday said it had been notified by its founder, Richard Samuel Elman, that he would not take an executive director position in the new debt-restructured company due to “personal reasons”.

Elman resigned from the board earlier this year, citing differences with creditors and the board. He said in April that he continued to support the proposed restructuring.

The Hong Kong-based Noble, which has shrunk its business after selling billions of dollars of assets and taking hefty writedowns, has seen its restructuring plan gain ground after winning over a key shareholder with a sweetened equity offer.