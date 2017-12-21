Noble Group gets another credit extension, but future remains uncertain

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Troubled commodity trader Noble Group (NOBG.SI) on Thursday said it had obtained a waiver from creditors to extend covenants on a loan facility to May next year, giving it more time in its debt restructuring negotiations.

The covenants had already been extended twice until mid-December, as Noble battles to recover from two years of crisis.

“The company has obtained an extension on a waiver in relation to the financial covenants in its committed unsecured revolving credit facility to 18 May, 2018,” Noble said in a written statement on Thursday. It did not indicate the size of the credit that got extended to May.

Noble has bank debt of about $1.2 billion and bonds aggregating about $2.3 billion.

Noble said “it continues to be in discussions with its creditors”, but added that despite the extension “no assurance can be given as to the outcome of these discussions”.

Noble’s chairman Paul Brough, a restructuring specialist who was appointed this year, said last Friday it was the company’s priority was to keep it out of insolvency. [nL4N1OF2KU]

Noble was plunged into crisis in 2015 when Iceberg Research started questioning its accounts. Noble has refuted such criticism, but has since tightened its accounting.

The firm was also hit by a commodities downturn that started in late 2014, triggering a share price collapse, credit downgrades, writedowns and management changes. The company’s bonds are trading at distressed levels.

Its financial woes have resulted in the company’s retreat from most financial commodity markets, including oil, natural gas and even coal, Noble’s traditional strongpoint. [nL8N1LA1FG]

The downsizing has also played a part in Noble’s failure to profit from resurgent commodity prices this year, including coal, natural gas and oil. [nL3N1OC1TJ]

Noble is headquartered in Hong Kong, but listed in Singapore.

Once Asia’s biggest commodity merchant with ambitions to rival dominant European trading houses like Glencore (GLEN.L) and Vitol, Noble’s stock price has crashed from a peak of S$17 Singapore dollar ($12.65) in 2011 to below 25 cents, giving it a market capitalization of just S$318 million, compared with over $70 billion of rival Glencore.

($1 = 1.3442 Singapore dollars)