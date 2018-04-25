FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 25, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Noble Group shareholder files lawsuit to stall meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldilocks Investment Co, a leading stakeholder of Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI), said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit in Singapore against the embattled commodities trader, seeking to prevent a scheduled shareholder meeting on April 30.

FILE PHOTO: An employee is reflected on the wall as she walks past a signage of Noble Resources, a Noble Group subsidiary, at their premises in Singapore March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Goldilocks, which holds an 8.1 percent stake, also seeks to propose directors to Noble’s board, according to the lawsuit.

Noble did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The commodities trader said earlier this week it rejected Goldilocks’ request to elect directors as the fund failed “to submit legally effective nominations”.

    Last week, Noble bowed to criticism from the Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) and other investors and removed a provision in its $3.4 billion debt restructuring proposal that penalized shareholders voting against the plan.

    Goldilocks, backed by Abu Dhabi Financial Group, has filed a separate lawsuit seeking measures including preventing Noble, its board and supporting creditors from appointing an administrator in the UK and moving ahead with the restructuring agreement, it said in a statement.

    Goldilocks filed a lawsuit in March alleging that Noble inflated its assets.

    Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.