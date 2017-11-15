Fighting to survive, Noble Group in talks to ensure liquidity

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Struggling commodities trader Noble Group has begun talks with stakeholders about how to address its capital structure and lack of liquidity as part of a strategic review, the company said on Wednesday.

Noble, once a global commodity trader with ambitions to rival the likes of Glencore or Vitol, has shrunk to an Asian-centric company focused largely on coal and freight trading after a crisis-wracked two years that have forced it to slash jobs and sell assets.

Ratings agencies warned this week that Noble, which faces major debt repayments early next year, could have trouble servicing its debt, pushing its shares to their lowest since 1999.

“Noble Group Ltd announces that as a part of its strategic review, it has commenced discussions with various stakeholders regarding potential options to address the Company’s capital structure and liquidity position,” the company said in a statement.

Noble said it would prioritize near-term liquidity, and would aim to continue to operate on a normal basis.

“It sounds somewhat ominous,” said Todd Schubert, head of fixed income research at Bank of Singapore, although he added the move was not a surprise.

Steve Wang, desk analyst at CITIC CLSA, said the move would give Noble time to address its problems.

“The announcement officially puts the company on the path to address its suffocating debt load situation, which most likely would entail a standstill agreement with its creditors to crystallize the situation - that will help avoid default while giving the company more breathing time.”

LOSING MILLIONS PER DAY

Noble earlier this month reported a third-quarter loss of $1.17 billion, hit by charges from disposals of some of its businesses.

Over the whole first nine months of the year, Noble lost around $11 million per day as the trading house failed to take advantage of rising commodity prices.

Rating agency Moody’s said this week that Noble’s disposals, including its remaining oil business to competitor Vitol, was “challenging its ability to generate profit and cash flow to service the remaining debt.”

Noble has $400 million of medium-term debt notes due March 2018 and $1.14 billion of senior unsecured revolving credit facilities and a term loan due May 2018, according to Fitch Ratings.

If Noble’s liquidity deteriorates to the point where it becomes uncertain if it can repay or refinance that debt, Fitch said it would “consider downgrading the rating to ‘CC’, which indicates default of some kind appears probable.”

Noble’s net debt decreased by $112 million to $3.7 billion in the third quarter. But it has risen by $833 million in the year to date.

Noble has lost billions of dollars in market capitalization as its share prices collapsed from more than S$17 in 2011 to around S$0.20 cents this week. It currently has a market capitalization of just S$262 million ($193 million).